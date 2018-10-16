Cameroon opposition rejects 'leaked' results showing Biya victory

Cameroon’s main opposition candidate, Maurice Kamto, who last week declared himself winner of the October 7 presidential election, had rejected ‘leaked’ results that show a landslide victory for his opponent, the incumbent Paul Biya.

In a Facebook post, posted on Monday, Kamto said results which are purported to originate from the National Vote Counting Commission, are ‘fake figures originating from fabricated sheets of fake observers of Transparency International’.

‘‘In reaction to this falsified victory, CRM and its coalition of political parties and other organisations supporting the candidacy of Maurice Kamto have categorically rejected these falsified results,’‘ read part of the statement.

The National Voting Commission, which is responsible for counting the votes cast throughout Cameroon and in the diaspora, reportedly submitted its report to the Constitutional Council on 15th October.

According to the report of this commission, which has been reportedly leaked on social media, Paul Biya received over 71% of the votes cast, against a paltry 14% for Kamto.

The Constitutional Council has up to 22nd October to announce the final results of the presidential election.

In the meantime, the opposition which has called for partial and total annulment of the presidential election, will have their petitions heard by the Constitutional Council on Tuesday.