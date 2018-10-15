Gambia: Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations commission [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Gambia begins this Monday October 15, 2018 a probe into the atrocities committed by former leader Yahya Jammeh under the Truth, Reconciliation and reparations commission.
Victims and witnesses of the Jammeh regime will start to testify in public hearings to pave way for healing the wounds of a painful past.
02:21
Ivorian sect Dozos Brotherhood seeks forgiveness after 2010 bloodbath
Go to video
Kenya's president seeks forgiveness for 'damaging country's unity' during 2017 polls
Go to video
Kenya's Odinga says 'reconciliation handshake' has been violated by gov't officials
Go to video
Raila Odinga explains details of deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta
Go to video
Somali govt seeks to 'ambush' Al-Shabaab with defection of ex-deputy leader
01:04
Rwanda's Catholic Bishops seeks pardon for Christians involved in genocide