Gambia: Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations commission [The Morning Call]

Gambia: Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations commission [The Morning Call]

The Gambia begins this Monday October 15, 2018 a probe into the atrocities committed by former leader Yahya Jammeh under the Truth, Reconciliation and reparations commission.

Victims and witnesses of the Jammeh regime will start to testify in public hearings to pave way for healing the wounds of a painful past.

