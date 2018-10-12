Video: Kanye West confirms trip to Uganda

American hip-hop star Kanye West has shed more light on his Africa trip, telling a journalist in the United States that he will be heading to Uganda, to complete his Yandhi album.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Kanye West says ‘we are going into the deep sea’, before zeroing in on Uganda as his destination.

‘‘We haven’t seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa-Uganda,’‘ reveals Kanye West.

We haven't seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa-Uganda.

In an interview with popular enetertainment site TMZ last week, Kanye said he needed to ‘go and grab the soil’ so that his fans can ‘hear nature while we’re recording’.

READ

MORE

Ahead of his trip to Africa, Kanye visited president Donald Trump at the White House, discussing with him an ‘alternative universe’ and endorsing his ‘Make America Great’ (MAGA) campaign.

Kanye said wearing Trump’s MAGA hat made him feel like Superman.

Ugandans ‘welcome’ Kanye

I will not talk about Kanye West even though he is in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/u7iU97ndeL — The President ???? (@Ugaman01) October 12, 2018

Kanye West deleted his social media accounts so that he can sneak in Uganda and not pay social media tax.. pic.twitter.com/GU5pFFfB3g — ®️?️?️ (@RubangaRobinson) October 12, 2018