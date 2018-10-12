Welcome to Africanews

Video: Kanye West confirms trip to Uganda

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

American hip-hop star Kanye West has shed more light on his Africa trip, telling a journalist in the United States that he will be heading to Uganda, to complete his Yandhi album.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, Kanye West says ‘we are going into the deep sea’, before zeroing in on Uganda as his destination.

‘‘We haven’t seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa-Uganda,’‘ reveals Kanye West.

We haven't seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa-Uganda.

In an interview with popular enetertainment site TMZ last week, Kanye said he needed to ‘go and grab the soil’ so that his fans can ‘hear nature while we’re recording’.

READ MORE: Kanye West is coming to ‘what is known as Africa’

Ahead of his trip to Africa, Kanye visited president Donald Trump at the White House, discussing with him an ‘alternative universe’ and endorsing his ‘Make America Great’ (MAGA) campaign.

Kanye said wearing Trump’s MAGA hat made him feel like Superman.

Ugandans ‘welcome’ Kanye

