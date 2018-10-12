Video: Kanye West confirms trip to Uganda

Uganda
American hip-hop star Kanye West has shed more light on his Africa trip, telling a journalist in the United States that he will be heading to Uganda, to complete his Yandhi album.
In a video that is being circulated on social media, Kanye West says ‘we are going into the deep sea’, before zeroing in on Uganda as his destination.
‘‘We haven’t seen 90% of our world. We are going to Africa-Uganda,’‘ reveals Kanye West.
In an interview with popular enetertainment site TMZ last week, Kanye said he needed to ‘go and grab the soil’ so that his fans can ‘hear nature while we’re recording’.READ MORE: Kanye West is coming to ‘what is known as Africa’
Ahead of his trip to Africa, Kanye visited president Donald Trump at the White House, discussing with him an ‘alternative universe’ and endorsing his ‘Make America Great’ (MAGA) campaign.
Kanye said wearing Trump’s MAGA hat made him feel like Superman.
Ugandans ‘welcome’ Kanye
I will not talk about Kanye West even though he is in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/u7iU97ndeL— The President ???? (@Ugaman01) October 12, 2018
Kanye West deleted his social media accounts so that he can sneak in Uganda and not pay social media tax.. pic.twitter.com/GU5pFFfB3g— ®️?️?️ (@RubangaRobinson) October 12, 2018
Dear whoever is in charge..We would have prefered Jayz and Beyonce or Will Smith and Jada to visit the pearl of Africa..Matter of fact,We are still very concerned with whoever came up with the idea of Kanye West visiting Uganda..Even Cardi B would be a much better choice.?— Lucky Mbabazi (@LuckyMbabazi) October 12, 2018
