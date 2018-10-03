Kanye West is coming to 'what is know as Africa': social media reactions

Following the revelation that American hip-hop star Kanye West will be ‘coming to Africa’ to complete the album he has been working on, several users on social media have been sharing their thoughts on the latest categorisation of the continent as one destination rather than the different countries.

Kanye West’s album Yandhi, was supposed to be released on Saturday, but in an interview with TMZ, the controversial rapper explained why it will now be released in November.

‘‘We are going to Africa in two weeks to record…I felt this energy when I was in Chicago. I felt the roots. We have to go to what is known as Africa,’‘ Kanye West explained.

‘‘I just need to go and grab the soil… and have the mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we’re recording.’‘

Kanye West who was recently called out by African Americans and fellow musicians for suggest that the 13th Amendment of the US Constitution should be abolished, explained that he mis-spoke by saying abolish.

The 13th Amendment abolished slavery.

“Abolish was the wrong language,” he said. “I mis-spoke by saying abolish. Amend is the right language… What’s beautiful about our Constitution is we can amend it.”

Social media reacts

What to expect on the album

“We have concepts talking about body-shaming and women being looked down upon for how many people that they slept with. It’s just a full Ye album.”