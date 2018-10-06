Nigeria army averts Boko Haram attack on camp, arrests terrorist

The Nigerian Army on Saturday reported fending off a Boko Haram attack on an Internally Displaced Peoples, IDP, camp in northeastern Borno State.

The Army reported neutralizing three attackers and arresting one who had sustained gunshot wounds in the ensuing combat.

The attack of Saturday dawn was targeting the Ngala IDP camp in Borno, the epicenter of attacks by the terrorist group that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

The army continues to prosecute the Operation Lafiya Doole – Security by all means – aimed at rooting out remnants of Boko Haram.

The group has also staged attacks that have led to deaths on the part of soldiers and civilian population. Ending the Boko Haram crisis was a key plank of President Buhari’s campaign in 2015.

He recently reiterated the resolve to completely defeat the terrorists whose activities affect the entire Lake Chad region. Cameroon’s Far North and parts of Chad and Niger have all suffered from terrorists activities.