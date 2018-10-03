Nigeria's 'powerful' women: Diplomacy, politics, army

Women across Africa continue to play respective roles in nation building. Those that rise to positions of influence are celebrated for braving the odds in a men dominated world.

Two of Nigeria’s powerful women met recently, both of them related to the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Finance Minister Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed met with Amina Mohammed – deputy United Nations Secretary General.

The duo met in New York where Amina works and where Zainab was on duty with President Buhari for the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, UNGA.

Zainab shared a photo with Amina accompanied with the caption: “The 73rd session of UNGA has come to an end, but only after I met my sister Amina J. Mohammed, who has consistently done Nigerian and African women proud. Amina, is today the leading role model for girls and women aspiring to lead in their various fields.”

Zainab recently took the post after the resignation of her predecessor. Kemi Adeosun, stepped down over a certificate forgery case.

