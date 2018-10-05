Photos: Melania Trump visits elephant orphanage in Kenya

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN Content provided by AFP
Kenya
US First Lady Melania Trump was seen feeding baby elephants on Friday on a short safari trip in Kenya, the third leg of her solo African tour, far from the hustle and bustle of Washington.
Appearing relaxed and smiling, the 48-year-old former model visited the David Sheldrick Wildlife Fund (DSWT), famous for developing a method for raising orphaned elephants in Kenya.
She also visited the Nairobi National Park. Her visit to Nairobi took her to an orphanage and the national theater where she was entertained with performances.
Her tour, devoted primarily to children, through her “Be Best” campaign, began in Ghana on Tuesday, when she visited a pediatric hospital and then a former slave-strong, before traveling to Malawi.
Go to video
DR Congo surgeon Denis Mukwege wins 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
Go to video
Kenya: Melania Trump visits third African country in one day
Go to video
Africa and Melania loving each other beautifully - Trump
Go to video
Melania in Malawi, second stop of her solo African tour
Go to video
Zambia churches slam deportation of Kenyan don critical of China
Go to video
Photos: 'This Is Africa' - fourth largest island in the world, Madagascar