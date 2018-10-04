Melania in Malawi, second stop of her solo African tour

After two-days in Ghana, United States First Lady, Melania Trump arrived in the southern African nation of Malawi on Thursday, the second of her four-nation continental solo trip.

Mrs. Trump, leading her ‘BE BEST’ campaign is partnering with USAID to undertake a series of events in her host countries – Ghana, Malawi, Egypt and Kenya.

BE BEST, was launched with “the goal of combating some of the issues that children face today by shining a spotlight on successful programs and organizations that teach children the tools and skills needed for emotional, social and physical well-being,” Melania said.

In Ghana, she visited the main regional hospital in the capital Accra along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. She then traveled to the Central Regional capital where she toured a former slave castle the Cape Coast castle.

What Melania said about Malawi

In Malawi, USAID has demonstrated that education is one of the keys to combating poverty and promoting prosperity.

Their efforts aim to increase access to education, and work to ensure all children acquire the skills needed to succeed in school and life.

I am very excited to have the opportunity to visit Malawi and better understand how our countries can continue working together for a prosperous future.