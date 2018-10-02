Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Zoomed: An application that protect cars

Zoomed: An application that protect cars
Eric Oteng

The Morning Call

This week’s Sci-tech segment on the Morning all features Zoomed, an application developed by Cameroonian Bruno Zuo. The app protects your car from theft. The application sends alerts on smartphones from the owner of a vehicle equipped beforehand enabling him or her to follow in real time what is happening.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..