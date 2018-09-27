Davido's uncle loses Nigeria governorship race amid rigging claims

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have rejected the outcome of a gubernatorial poll rerun their candidate lost.

PDP candidate for the Osun election, Senator Isaias Ademola Adeleke, also rejected the results and asked the elections body to declare him winner. Local media are projecting a victory for the ruling party’s candidate.

The vote which took place last weekend was declared inconclusive by INEC citing lack of voting in a number of areas. Today’s process was to allow voters to exercise their vote.

The southwestern Osun State declared a holiday today to allow voters to participate in the process, local media reported throughout the day incidents of disruption in different parts of the state.

The losing candidate, is an uncle to music star Davido and was tipped to win after reports emerged that the third-best candidate, a former PDP member was likely to back him.

But with barely 24-hours to the vote, Iyiola Omisore who leads the SDF party chose to back the ruling All Progressive Congress’ candidate, Gboyega Oyetola was trailing Adeleke when the results were declared inconclusive.

Davido used Twitter for most part of the day criticizing the process. His 58-year-old uncle Adeleke, is dubbed “the dancing senator” because of his public dancing escapades. The musician held a series of shows in the state in the run up to the September 22 vote.

The incumbent APC Governor Rauf Aregbesola is stepping down after a maximum of two four-year terms. Saturday’s poll is the final major electoral test before Nigerians vote for a new president, parliament, governors and state legislatures in February and March next year.