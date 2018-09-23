Nigeria governorship poll 'inconclusive', Davido's uncle in race

The electoral body in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday officially declared a gubernatorial poll in the southwestern Osun state as inconclusive, hence slating a rerun poll in four days.

The rerun is to cater for the cancellation of votes in four areas where electoral infractions were recorded. According to an INEC statement, the cancellation was in areas where there was no voting of where there were disruptions.

“Based on the results collated by the Returning Officer, the margin between the two leading candidates is 353 which is lower that the number of registered voters in the affected areas,” the statement read.

“Extant law and INEC guidelines and regulations provide that where such a situation occurs, a declaration may not be made,” it continued.

The Thursday September 27 rerun will pit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola against uncle of pop star Davido, Ademola Adeleke. The 58-year-old is running for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke, dubbed “the dancing senator” because of his penchant for dancing in public, had the support of Davido who held a series of shows in the state in the run up to the September 22 vote.

Candidates from no fewer than 48 parties were in the race to replace APC Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is stepping down after a maximum of two four-year terms.

Saturday’s poll is the final major electoral test before Nigerians vote for a new president, parliament, governors and state legislatures in February and March next year.