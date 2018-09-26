73rd UN general assembly debate [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It’s the United nations 73rd general assembly and on Tuesday, the first batch of leaders addressed the assembly. They included US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
So, what about Africa’s leaders? We link up with our correspondent Irene Herman Hungbo in New York.
