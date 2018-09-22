U.N. Security Council hails Eritrea's diplomatic efforts in Ethiopia,Djibouti

Members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday applauded recent diplomatic developments in the Horn of Africa, pointing out that the Eritrea’s normalisation of relations with Ethiopia and Djibouti will have ‘far-reaching consequences’.

In a statement issued by the council president and U.S representative Nikki Haley, the members also recognised the role played by Saudi Arabia in resolving the hostility between Eritrea and Ethiopia that lasted over two decades.

‘‘The members of the Security Council welcomed the Agreement on Peace, Friendship and Comprehensive Cooperation signed by the President of the State of Eritrea and the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 16 September 2018, in Jeddah,’‘ read part of the statement.

The members hope that this meeting will open a new chapter in the relations between Djibouti and Eritrea and encourage the two countries to continue to engage in meaningful dialogue.

‘‘They took note of the commitment of the two countries to open a new era of peace, friendship and comprehensive cooperation as well as promote regional peace and security.’‘

Eritrea-Djibouti relations

In a statement that might be significant to Eritrea’s quest for the lifting of sanctions, the security council members also acknowledged the Jeddah meeting between Eritrea’s president Isaias Afwerki and Djibouti’s Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Eritrea has been subjected to a U.N. arms embargo since 2009 over allegations that it provided support to militants in Somalia and for failing to pull troops out of disputed territory with Djibouti. Asmara denies accusations it backed Somali insurgents.

The statement concluded by pledging to support countries in the Horn of Africa in their endeavours to resolve disputes.

Meanwhile, members of the U.N. security council that hail from Africa including Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa met with the organisation’s secretary general ahead of the general assembly njext week.