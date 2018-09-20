Welcome to Africanews

LIVE: Bobi Wine's return to Uganda – arrests, heavy police deployments

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Uganda

Lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi popularly referred to as Bobi Wine is set to return to Uganda after receiving specialist medical treatment in the United States.

He flew to the U.S. after alleging torture at the hands of the military after he was arrested during a political campaign where president Yoweri Museveni’s convoy was stoned by opposition elements according to government.

Local media have reported that the lawmaker’s brother has been arrested by police at the Entebbe International Airport. A number of journalists have also been arrested.

#BobiWineReturns helping track ongoings

Bobi Wine spotted at JKIA, Nairobi

Bobi Wine’s brother, journalists arrested

Bobi Wine in Kenya expected to arrive in Uganda at midday local time

According to a journalist Mujuni Raymond, who spoke to Bobi Wine, the MP flew from Amsterdam to Nairobi and was getting ready to enplane to Entebbe.

“I’m in touch with my legal team in Kampala and I will not leave the airport without them. I still intend to meet my relatives, have lunch in Kamwokya. I’m coming home no matter the intimidation and threat,” Bobi Wine is reported to have said.

Heavy police deployment

There is also report of heavy police deployment across the city where it is widely believed that supporters of Bobi Wine will march to receive him.

Police had earlier on Wednesday announced a set of security guidelines around his return, the move they said was to protect the public interest. Some of the measures included:

  • On his arrival, the Hon. MP will be received at Entebbe International Airport by his immediate family.
  • He will be availed security from the airport to his home.
  • Police will further ensure law and order for all road users.
  • There shall be no unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies
  • Any activity that entails a public gathering must be in conformity with the provisions of Public Order Management Act (POMA).
  • The Hon. MP is expected to comply with the traffic laws and regulations.

Bobi Wine responds to security guidelines issued by police

Media regulator bans LIVE coverage of event

