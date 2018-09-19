Uganda issues security guidelines for MP Bobi Wine's return

Police in Uganda have warned that any public gathering or procession linked to the return of musician and lawmaker, Robert Kyagulanyi, a.k.a. Bobi Wine will be considered illegal.

Bobi Wine who was flown to the United States to receive specialist treatment for injuries sustained in military detention announced via social media that he was returning to town on Thursday, September 20.

Police at a press conference on Wednesday issued out guidelines on how to protect public order when the MP arrives. They also disclosed that intelligence information showed that there was some mobilization of people to march as part of the reception event.

“Members of the public ought to be reminded that public assemblies and processions are regulated by the provisions of the Public Order Management Act (POMA) 2013.

“No member of his family has worked out a mechanism for these intended processions and assemblies as provided for in the law.

“As a result, they are unlawful and would disrupt normal business activities including movement of people to and from the airport. A section of parents and members of the public are very concerned at such unlawful, unregulated activities,” the police said.

Uganda police guidelines for Bobi Wine’s return to town

In order to maintain peace, law and order, the following guidelines shall apply:

On his arrival, the Hon. MP will be received at Entebbe International Airport by his immediate family.

He will be availed security from the airport to his home.

Police will further ensure law and order for all road users.

There shall be no unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies

Any activity that entails a public gathering must be in conformity with the provisions of Public Order Management Act ( POMA ).

). The Hon. MP is expected to comply with the traffic laws and regulations.

Bobi Wine’s ‘People Power’ address