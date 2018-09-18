Uganda's resistance leader Bobi Wine to return home [The Morning Call]

Ugandan reggae star-turned-resistance leader Bobi Wine has hinted of a planned return to the country. Wine, a member of Uganda’s parliament left the country in early September to seek medical attention in the United States. He had sustained injuries while in detention at a military barracks.

His arrest last month galvanized Uganda’s young people and as he returns to Kampala this week, Wine faces trial for treason, and a possible death penalty.

So how huge of a risk is it for it for Bobi Wine to return?