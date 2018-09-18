Uganda's resistance leader Bobi Wine to return home [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ugandan reggae star-turned-resistance leader Bobi Wine has hinted of a planned return to the country. Wine, a member of Uganda’s parliament left the country in early September to seek medical attention in the United States. He had sustained injuries while in detention at a military barracks.
His arrest last month galvanized Uganda’s young people and as he returns to Kampala this week, Wine faces trial for treason, and a possible death penalty.
So how huge of a risk is it for it for Bobi Wine to return?
Go to video
Cameroon presidential elections: Biya's record in multi-party era
01:13
Ethiopia opposition parties, Oromia president speak out on Burayu violence
Go to video
Background to 2018 presidential elections in Cameroon
Go to video
Like PG7, Ethiopia govt welcomes Oromo Liberation Front back home
00:49
How will Zimbabwe's opposition navigate ban on public gatherings?
05:43
Comoros's president crackdowns on July's referendum opponents [The Morning Call]