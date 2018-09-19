Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

We still need $35 million to fight cholera: Zimbabwe finance minister

We still need $35 million to fight cholera: Zimbabwe finance minister

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s government which has been soliciting for support from individuals and local companies still needs $35 million to help fight a cholera outbreak that has killed 31 and infected more than 5,000, the finance minister said.

The worst cholera outbreak in a decade has exposed the problem of decaying urban infrastructure that became synonymous with the rule of Robert Mugabe who was removed after a coup in November and replaced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The government has raised $29 million, half from private companies and foreign aid agencies, out of a target of $64.1 million needed for vaccinations, drugs, clean water and better water and sewer pipes, said Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The private corporate sector, development partners, individuals, including Zimbabweans in the diaspora, are being called upon to provide both financial and non-financial assistance towards responding to the cholera outbreak.

“The private corporate sector, development partners, individuals, including Zimbabweans in the diaspora, are being called upon to provide both financial and non-financial assistance towards responding to the cholera outbreak,” Ncube told reporters.

Critics in the opposition say the government is quick to find money to import luxury vehicles using scarce foreign exchange but has had to appeal to individuals and companies to fight cholera.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe gov’t sets up emergency crowdfund to fight cholera

No more blame games

Earlier on Wednesday, Mnangagwa visited Harare’s Glenview township, the epicentre of the outbreak, and met patients and families who lost relatives to the disease.

Mnangagwa said his government would help the opposition-led Harare city council to replace ageing water and sewer pipes after government officials and the opposition blamed each other for the outbreak.

Police this week started clearing illegal vendors from Harare’s streets, saying this was part of a drive to bring cholera under control.

REUTERS

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..