Zimbabwe gov't sets up emergency crowdfund to fight cholera

Daniel Mumbere

Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans on social media are reacting to news that government has set up an emergency crowdfund to solicit support in the fight against the prevailing cholera epidemic.

The newly appointed finance minister, Mthuli Ncube took to Twitter with the news, asking his followers to support the fund through donations.

‘‘Together with my colleagues at Min of Health, we have set up an auditable emergency crowdfund to further efforts to fight cholera to date. Together we can win!’‘ read part of the tweet.

On Tuesday, government declared a state of emergency in the capital Harare, after more than 3,000 people had been infected by cholera.

On Wednesday, police announced a ban on all public gatherings as the health minister Obadiah Moyo told a meeting of government departments, the disease had now spread outside the capital.

25 people have died of cholera, since the beginning of the outbreak on September 6, 2018, the health minister said on Thursday.

The health ministry has also been receiving several donations and offers of support from private organisations including $10 million from Econet Wireless, $100,000 from the President’s Fund and logistical support from Quest Motors.

“Since declaration of the outbreak as a disaster, we have been receiving assistance from different organisations and corporates. These include local and foreign companies. I am thrilled by the assistance that continues to come through,” Moyo said.

Use taxes, not donations

Comments from Zimbabweans on social media, were however not that generous.

This is the biggest cholera outbreak since 2008 when 4,000 people died and more than 40,000 were treated for this disease, according to ministry of health data.

