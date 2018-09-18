Protection and safety of personal data in Africa

The Morning Call
Today, companies are facing an exponential increase in data. This mass of data can reach up to several petabytes. Data of various kinds such as data from “Logs”, social networks, E-commerce transactions, the Internet of Things, images, audio, video.
Big tech companies are eager to cash in on this data. If it is not protected, they will profit and you will lose.
On this edition of Sci-Tech, Serge Koffi tells us about data protection and safety in Africa.
