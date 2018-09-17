Zimbabwe officials inflating prices to pillage $10m cholera donation

Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean millionaire has disclosed that officials were bloating prices of basic health and medical supplies with the aim of profiting off fleecing a fund set up to help fight a cholera outbreak.

Masiyiwa’s private company, Econet, last week announced a $10m fund to help government efforts at combating the outbreak that has so far claimed over 20 lives.

In a Facebook post on Monday, he described the conduct of the officers as ‘sad’ with the promise that after the crisis ends, he was ready to name and shame them via social media.

I have told my people to prepare lists of anyone who willfully tries to exploit the situation. After this crisis is over we will go after them on this platform. Naming and shaming them.

His full message read as follows: “Reflection: One of the saddest things that happened last week when Econet announced that it had set aside $10m to help with support to buy medicines and materials, was the number of suppliers, and even officials in some of the affected municipalities who tried to defraud our company by offering things at highly inflated prices!

“Gloves worth $3, were suddenly worth $65! That is just so pathetic!

“I have told my people to prepare lists of anyone who willfully tries to exploit the situation. After this crisis is over we will go after them on this platform. Naming and shaming them.”

Econet was one of other private outfits that donated in cash and kind to support government efforts. The Minister of Health’s move to open a crowfunding avenue drew mixed reactions with most people criticizing government for misusing taxes and seeking public donations in times of crisis.