Comoros's president crackdowns on July's referendum opponents [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Prosecutors in Comoros have issued an international arrest warrant for Jaffar Ahmed Said Hassani, a former vice-president who opposed a series of constitutional reforms enabling president Azali Assoumani to extend his term in office.

The warrant was issued on Friday as the authorities pressed a crackdown on figures who opposed July’s controversial referendum. According to opposition sources, some have been arrested on terror charges while others have gone into hiding.

The African Union is set to mediate in the political situation thats unfolding in the country. AU’s High Representative Ramtane Lamamra travels to Moroni on Tuesday in order to facilitate discussions among the Comorian stakeholders.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

