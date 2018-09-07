Presidential aspirant to make Nigeria marijuana exporting giant

Omoyele Sowore, a publisher and presidential hopeful in Nigeria says he will make the country a marijuana exporting hub if elected as president.

The video of his ‘controversial’ claims has since gone viral on social media. He was speaking at an event organized by a non-governmental organization in mid-week.

His reasons for advancing the idea was that many countries are making billions from the plant whiles in Nigeria drug law enforcement agencies were arresting people for cultivating or possessing it.

Some of the best weeds in the world are grown in Ekiti state. I’m very serious. People are making billions out of that particular plant that is very potent in Nigeria. We should be focusing on it.

The publisher of Nigeria’s popular Sahara Reporters admitted that his views on the subject were controversial but also that he was ready to discuss it into details as and when.

“We have to start taking care of our weed (Igbo), such that we can also contribute to the GDP of the world,” he said.

“Our NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) should get the notice, memo in advance that Nigeria will be exporting weed to cure cancer in other parts of the world.

“Instead of chasing after people who are growing weed whereas we are not chasing after our politicians who are smoking cocaine in their houses.”