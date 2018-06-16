Nigerian authorities seize 3 tonnes of cannabis

Three tons of cannabis were intercepted by Niger authorities, a record seizure in the country.

According to Niger’s Interior Minister, the cannabis suspected to have come from the Maghreb, could be worth $5m.

Twelve people including Nigerians, Malians, Moroccans and Algerians involved in trafficking in the drug were arrested and imprisoned in the capital’s prison.

The drugs were hidden in boxes of fruits and vegetables.

In Niger, record seizures of narcotic drugs and counterfeit medicines have been increasing since 2017.

In May, Niger police seized over 29 tons of counterfeit medicines.