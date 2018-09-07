Nigeria authorities dispel earthquake fears after Abuja tremors

Residents in parts of Nigeria’s capital Abuja experienced earth tremors on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning raising fears that there could be an imminent earthquake.

But the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has since dispelled fears of an earthquake stating that even though an ‘abnormal’ occurrence, the area was not in earthquake zone.

A FEMA statement said the incident was likely caused by stress in underground rocks resulting from human activities which included blasting and mining of rocks.

It tasked residents of the affected areas – Mpape and parts of Maitama district – to observe basic precautionary measures in the event of a tremor. Among others; to always remain calm and stay in a safe room.

If outside, keep away from buildings, trees and power lines and if driving to slow down and drive to a clean place until the shaking stops.

Parts of the FEMA statement read as follows:

“We have been inundated with distress calls in our watch room as a result of earth shaking happening around Mpape and part of Maitama district of the federal capital territory.

“Whilst appreciating the call from the public, the FCT emergency management agency (FEMA) wish to make the following statements;

“That the possible cause of the earth shaking might be as a result of earth tremor. That it is a sign of seismic movement within the earth. This is caused by sudden break along a fault line which results in sudden release of energy that makes the ground to shake.

“It is caused by stress in underground rocks and may be due to rock blasting and mining activities in an area.

“The residents are to note that there is nothing to panic s there is no likelihood of any earthquake disaster in Nigeria as we are not in earthquake zone. Therefore, we are urging all residents to calm down and be rest assured that the abnormal situation will soon stop.

“Calm and do not panic. If you stay in a building, locate a safe room, drop down and take cover under desk or table and hold tight on it. You should stay away from windows and objects that may fall.

“If you are outdoors, find a clean spot away from buildings, trees and powerlines. If you are in a car, slow down and drive to a clean place, stay in the car until the shaking stops.”