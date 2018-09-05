Kenya to court Ryaniar, easyJet to promote tourism

Kenya
Kenya is determined to make tourism one of the drivers of its economy.
According to Bloomberg, Nairobi is considering discussions with low-cost airlines like Ryanair Holdings Plc and easyJet Plc to begin flying to the nation.
Last year, tourism brought the East African nation nearly 119.9 billion shillings or $1.2 billion, according to the Kenya Tourism Board.
Famous for its wildlife, Kenya is a popular destination for European tourists.
Tourism Minister, Najib Balala, said the United Kingdom is the country’s biggest source of tourists followed by the United States, Germany and India.
At least 16% of arrivals come from other African countries.
Kenya is projecting an 18% increase in tourist arrivals this year, due to the combined effect of improved security and infrastructure such as railways and construction of new hotels affiliated to major international groups.
Kenya Airways Plc, the third largest airline in sub-Saharan Africa, will launch direct flights to the United States next month and plans to add 20 new destinations over the next five years.
02:40
Morocco's ancient historic Tangier city revived
Go to video
'My incredible summer trip to Rwanda': DeGeneres urges audience to visit
Go to video
Antique, quiet, touristic: Ethiopian journalist hails Eritrean capital Asmara
06:39
Uganda: Ever been to the 'pearl of Africa'? [Travel]
Go to video
Morocco to Malawi: Madonna's Africa-centered 60th birthday
05:58
Explore tourism in Ethiopia [Travel]