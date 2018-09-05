Kenya to court Ryaniar, easyJet to promote tourism

Kenya is determined to make tourism one of the drivers of its economy.

According to Bloomberg, Nairobi is considering discussions with low-cost airlines like Ryanair Holdings Plc and easyJet Plc to begin flying to the nation.

Last year, tourism brought the East African nation nearly 119.9 billion shillings or $1.2 billion, according to the Kenya Tourism Board.

Famous for its wildlife, Kenya is a popular destination for European tourists.

Tourism Minister, Najib Balala, said the United Kingdom is the country’s biggest source of tourists followed by the United States, Germany and India.

At least 16% of arrivals come from other African countries.

Kenya is projecting an 18% increase in tourist arrivals this year, due to the combined effect of improved security and infrastructure such as railways and construction of new hotels affiliated to major international groups.

Kenya Airways Plc, the third largest airline in sub-Saharan Africa, will launch direct flights to the United States next month and plans to add 20 new destinations over the next five years.