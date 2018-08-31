Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Business Africa

business-africa

East Africa Community set to increase import duties

East Africa Community set to increase import duties

Business Africa

Member countries of the East African Community could increase their import duties on finished products. According to Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Industry Peter Munya, this decision aims to protect local industries.

up next

Most read

up next

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..