Senegal: appeal to overturn 5 year jail term for ex-Dakar mayor rejected

An appeal to overturn a five year jail term for former mayor of Dakar, Khalifa Sall was rejected on Thursday.

A close associate of the former Dakar mayor who requested anonymity, said Sall intends to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court.

His lawyer, Ciré Clédor Ly told the press the 2019 presidential hopeful ‘‘can still be a candidate, he still has a chance to be a candidate and to be eligible, and he has not lost his chances yet’‘.

62- year old Khalifa Sall was convicted of fraud involving public funds and forgery.

In February, Senegal’s public prosecutor requested seven years’ imprisonment for Sall and seven other accomplices.

They were prosecuted for alleged embezzlement of 2.5 million euros. Khalifa Sall’s defense has repeatedly denounced a political witch-hunt.

Sall has been in pre detention trial for more than a year but he still has the possibility for an appeal at the Supreme Court. He has announced plans to challenge incumbent President Macky Sall in the 2019 presidential election.

