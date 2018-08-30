Ethiopia: 18 dead in military helicopter crash (state media)

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Eighteen people have died in Ethiopia when a military helicopter crashed in the country’s Oromiya region, state affiliated news agency Fana reported.

Fifteen members of the country’s defence force and three civilians were killed, according to Fana.

Ethiopian portal, Addis Standard reported that the Ethiopian Air Force is investigating the crash that happened as the aircraft flew from Dire Dawa to Bishoftu.

Pictorial Update:Citing the area’s police bureau PR, commander Aschalew Alemu, ANDM’s FB page said among the victims were 2 women & 2 children. It adds it was ET-AIU model helicopter.The reporter NP said only one of the bodies were identified so far. FanaBC pics show what is left pic.twitter.com/D6PSreCnj8 — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) 30 août 2018

A senior official from the Oromo region, Addisu Arega, said on Facebook that “the cause of the crash was under investigation”.

“I wish to bear witness to my deep sorrow for those who lost their lives.”

In 2013, an Ethiopian military cargo plane crashed on landing at Mogadishu airport in Somalia, killing four of the six crew members.