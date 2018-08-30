Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia: 18 dead in military helicopter crash (state media)

Ethiopia

Eighteen people have died in Ethiopia when a military helicopter crashed in the country’s Oromiya region, state affiliated news agency Fana reported.

Fifteen members of the country’s defence force and three civilians were killed, according to Fana.

Ethiopian portal, Addis Standard reported that the Ethiopian Air Force is investigating the crash that happened as the aircraft flew from Dire Dawa to Bishoftu.

A senior official from the Oromo region, Addisu Arega, said on Facebook that “the cause of the crash was under investigation”.

“I wish to bear witness to my deep sorrow for those who lost their lives.”

In 2013, an Ethiopian military cargo plane crashed on landing at Mogadishu airport in Somalia, killing four of the six crew members.

