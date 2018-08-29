Kenyans march in solidarity with arrested Ugandan lawmakers [No Comment]

Kenyans marched through Nairobi on Thursday (August 23) to protest the arrest and detention of lawmakers in neighbouring Uganda by authorities in Kampala. The detention last week of five lawmakers critical of President Yoweri Museveni, including musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, triggered days of anti-government demonstrations in Uganda’s capital Kampala and other parts of the country.