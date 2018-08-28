Theresa May dances in South Africa, says UK supports land reform

South Africa
British prime minister, Theresa May has said the United Kingdom (UK) supports South Africa’s land reform programme provided it is carried out legally.
May, who arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday, added that she would discuss the issue with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process,” May told reporters.
The UK has for some time now supported land reform. Land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process.
“It’s an issue that I raised and discussed with President Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. I’ll be talking about it with him later today.”
A video of May, dancing with school going children at Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town, has been one of the highlights of the UK prime minister’s arrival in South Africa.
[WATCH]: Prime Minister #TheresaMay at ID Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town.— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) August 28, 2018
SABCNewsOnlineSAgovnews
KhayaJamesUbuntuRadioZA
PresidencyZADBE_SA pic.twitter.com/lanmSeKWAS
May, battling to unite her divided party over her plan to take Britain out of the European Union, will also visit Nigeria and Kenya as part of a three-day visit to Africa alongside a group of business delegates.ALSO READ: Insights into Theresa May’s trip to South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria
01:09
South Africa confident over DRC's Dec. polls
Go to video
How the Trump-Kenyatta meeting played out on Twitter
02:26
South Africa's Vusi Thembekwayo in drive to incubate more black-owned businesses
Go to video
South Africa opposition brand Trump 'fear monger, liar' over land tweet
Go to video
Ethiopia PM’s diaspora tour: diplomatic, economic and unity dividends