Theresa May visits Africa to boost UK's post-Brexit fortunes

Theresa May’s visit, her first since becoming UK prime minister in 2016 begins on Tuesday in South Africa. She will also travel to Nigeria and Kenya as part of a trade mission aimed at boosting post-Brexit fortunes.

She said the UK wanted to “deepen and strengthen its global partnerships” as it prepared to leave the EU in 2019.

In South Africa, May will hold bilateral talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa after delivering a keynote speech on trade and how UK private sector investment can be brought into Africa.

On Wednesday, May will meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the capital. The two leaders are expected to discuss the threat of Boko Haram in the country.

She will wrap up her Africa tour in Kenya on Thursday with a meeting with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta. The prime minister will be accompanied by a business delegation from the UK.