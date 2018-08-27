Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa urges compatriots to unite

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged his compatriots on Sunday (August 26) to unite and focus on helping the economy to grow following a disputed election that was challenged by his main rival.

In his inauguration speech at the national stadium in the capital Harare, Mnangagwa said, ‘‘now that elections are behind us, we must now focus on addressing the economic challenges facing our country’‘ adding, that the economy would require some radical reforms to attract foreign investment.

Thousands of people, some bussed in from outside the capital, and foreign leaders gathered at Harare’s national stadium for the swearing-in of Mnangagwa, who just secured the 50 percent of votes he needed to avoid a runoff against Chamisa.

Nothing is beyond our reach

He said to the crowds, ‘‘nothing is beyond our reach. With love and unity we will reach the promised land. We will build the Zimbabwe we all want, brick upon brick, stone upon stone, and we build our Zimbabwe.’‘