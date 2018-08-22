The Kofi Annan effect: Cartoonists worldwide celebrate a keen 'patron'

Ghana
Kofi Annan was a known fan of the arts; he honoured concerts, met with heavyweights in the entertainment industry and was particularly a keen fan of cartoons.
Annan has been hailed by people in the industry for his role – direct and indirect in championing the cause of using the arts to reach across to others.
He was an honorary president for the Cartooning for Peace project which he helped found in 2006. “The loss of Kofi Annan, Honorary president of Cartooning for Peace, arouses a deep sadness and also represents a big loss for freedom of speech.
“After an outstanding diplomatic career, the former United Nations Secretary-General, also Nobel Peace Prize, gathered press cartoonists from all around the world in 2006 at UN: he wanted to build a bridge between press cartoonists and the various cultures on the planet,” Plantu, president of the group wrote in a tribute.
The group which has 183 editorial cartoonists from 64 different countries have since published 11 pieces in honour of their former honorary president. Their main aim is drawing for a better understanding and respect between people of different cultures and beliefs.
Several other cartoonists across Africa have also done works on the Kofi Annan effect. Over in Hollywood Forest Whitaker has paid respects along with the crew at Sesame street.
South African music icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Britain’s Naomi Campbell have all paid glowing tribute to the global diplomat who died aged 80 in Switzerland.
[TRIBUTE]— Cartooning for Peace (@CartooningPeace) August 18, 2018
We are all very saddened by the passing of Kofi Annan, Honorary President of Cartooning for Peace.
It leaves a big void but also a beautiful inspiration to the cartoonists of the world. https://t.co/qnOeJwQpjr
African cartoonists pay respects
A life well lived#kofiannan #abonsamcartoons #throwback #sketch #illustration #drawing pic.twitter.com/UGjJ6vl0fn— #abonsamcartoons (@brightackwerh) August 18, 2018
Kofi Annan was a wonderful man, I will miss his calm presence on this earth. For 12 years, he was President of — Liza Donnelly (@lizadonnelly) August 18, 2018
CartooningPeace, of which I am a charter member. He believed in the power of editorial cartoons for good. His spirit lives on. #KofiAnnan KofiAnnan pic.twitter.com/60QA5yt1XV
#KoffiAnnan #ArethaFranklin #RIP Two ICONIC figures, gone but not forgotten. Cartoon published in the star newspaper pic.twitter.com/enxtzcAARz— VICTOR NDULA (@ndula_victor) August 20, 2018
RIP Aretha Franklin, RIP Kofi Annan… Business Day tribute cartoon, Monday 20 August 2018 https://t.co/kZazuaLXUF pic.twitter.com/X5Z5zJBucz— Brandan E. Reynolds (@brandanrey) August 20, 2018
Key dates in the life of Kofi Attah Annan
1 – 1938: Born in Kumasi, Ghana’s second city, seat of the Ashanti kingdom
2 – 1962: Starts working at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
3 – 1965: Weds Titi Alakija. They have two children, a boy and a girl
4 – 1984: Marries Nane Lagergren, having divorced a year earlier
5 – 1991: Twin sister Efua dies
6 – 1993: Becomes head of U.N. peacekeeping operations
7 – 1997: Appointed seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations
8 – 2001: Wins Nobel Peace Prize
9 – 2006: Steps down as secretary-general after 10 years
10 – 2012: Becomes UN/Arab League Joint Special Envoy on the Syrian crisis
11- 2013: Made chair of The Elders, a peace and human rights advocacy group
12 – 2016: Leads the Advisory Commission on Rakhine State, Myanmar
Other cartoonists and artists celebrate Kofi Annan
May the soul of our brother ,father and son of the soil rest in power
KoffiAnnanrest in power
KOFI ANNAN DID NOT JUST PUT OUT WORDS HE FOLLOWED THROUGH WITH ACTION!!! REST IN PEACE AND POWER #KOFIANNAN ♥️♥️?? pic.twitter.com/q4rUuZPVZT— Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) August 19, 2018
We lost a great man, Kofi Annan was an advocate of the world’s most vulnerable populations. His legacy will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/2IkaGnn6ca— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) August 19, 2018
Tribute to Kofi Annan – I was honoured to meet with Kofi Annan in 2005 because he liked one of my cartoons in THE NATION newspaper about him . So I gave him the original drawing .
cartoonmovementCartooningPeace
globalcartoons#KofiAnnan nationnews
veen_thpic.twitter.com/oarB8Xo2b1
[EDITORIAL]— Cartooning for Peace (@CartooningPeace) August 20, 2018
“Cartoonists from around the world pay tribute to #KofiAnnan ”
Our weekly editorial is online on our website https://t.co/WQoO0jJXc8
Cartoons by
plantu(France) and stephffart (Thailand) pic.twitter.com/lzDzqcNVQS
We mourn the loss of Kofi Annan, a relentless champion for peace and a passionate ambassador for Sesame Street and the world’s children. pic.twitter.com/b0ovPdQ8I9— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 18, 2018
Kofi Annan, 1938 – 2018. pic.twitter.com/AgHNKillgX— The Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement) August 20, 2018
August 19, 2018
Regarding his peace efforts in Syria one of my cartoons on Kofi Annan in March, 2012 in Khaleej Times, Dubai and New York Times Syndicate… RIP Kofi Annan pic.twitter.com/cDPRB5nCL1— Paresh Nath (@PareshNathtoons) August 19, 2018
.— PRI’s The World (@pritheworld) August 20, 2018
CartooningPeaceadvocates for cartoonist around the world and promotes cultural understanding, PatChappatte explains the importance of this organization for Annan. pic.twitter.com/kx3G6l9g20
#RIPKofiAnnan pic.twitter.com/jUChMD4rNx— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons) August 18, 2018
06:59
