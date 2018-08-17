Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ugandan legislator fights for his life: gov't asked to #FreeBobiWine

Ugandan legislator fights for his life: gov't asked to #FreeBobiWine
Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Politicians, musicians and well-wishers of Uganda’s popular legislator Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine are demanding that government releases him from military detention.

Bobi Wine was one of several legislators and opposition supporters who were arrested following clashes with president Yoweri Museveni’s security forces on Monday, during campaigns in the West Nile town of Arua.

Bobi Wine has since been charged in the military court martial with unlawful possession of firearms while the other legislators and opposition supporters including the eventual winner of the Arua by-election Kassiano Wadri have been charged with treason.

He cannot walk. He was carried into the room where we saw him. He cannot sit straight. He speaks with difficulty and has a lot of pain breathing.

Tortured

While the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent charges were severely contested by many as being politically motivated, the focus has now switched to the physical state of Bobi Wine and his fellow legislator, Francis Zaake.

Both legislators were brutally beaten while in detention and are barely conscious four days after they were arrested.

Bobi Wine, who is currently detained at Makindye military barracks in the capital Kampala, can’t walk on his own, can barely talk and has several wounds all over his body, according to his wife and lawyers who have been allowed to visit him.

In a statement posted on social media on Friday after she was allowed to see her husband for the first time since Monday, Barbie Kyagulanyi said ‘Bobi is in pain and is hurting everywhere’.

‘‘He cannot walk. He was carried into the room where we saw him. He cannot sit straight. He speaks with difficulty and has a lot of pain breathing. He has great pain in the left side ribs and hip. He is in such a terrible state and in need of urgent medical attention,’‘ read part of her statement.

Local Ugandan newspaper, Daily Monitor, reported that the other legislator Zaake, is currently on life support at Rubaga hospital in Kampala.

Uganda’s leader of opposition in parliament, etty Aol who visited Zaake told journalists that her colleague’s life was ‘on the mercy of God and we pray that he keeps him alive’.

“His condition is very bad. The people who tortured him did it with an intention of killing Hon Zaake. We hope that he gets better, Aol said.

Ugandans demand Bobi Wine’s release

On social media, Ugandans are rallying together using the hashtag #FreeBobiWine, to demand that government releases the legislator, so that he can receiver proper medical attention as requested by his family.

Photo credit: Nicholas Opiyo

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..