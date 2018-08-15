Ugandan legislator Bobi Wine charged with treason

Uganda’s vocal legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, who is popularly known as Bobi Wine has been charged with treason, in the aftermath of the deadly clashes that rocked the West Nile town of Arua on the last day of campaigns to elect a member of parliament for the municipality.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali has told parliament on Wednesday that Bobi Wine, who was campaigning for independent candidate in the race, Kassiano Wadri will face the Army Court Martial on Thursday.

Ali also informed the legislators that Bobi Wine is receiving treatment at a military hospital in the Northern Uganda town of Gulu.

For that matter, all have been charged with treason, unlawful possession of firearms, that is for the case of Kyagulanyi Robert and malicious damage to the motor vehicle belonging to the convoy of the President.

Bobi Wine was arrested along with other legislators and opposition supporters, including Wadri after police accused them of attacking president Yoweri Museveni’s convoy on Monday.

Police spokesperson of north-western region, Josephine Angucia told journalists that Bobi Wine and Wadri are to be charged with malicious damage to the motorvehicle belonging to the convoy of the President .

. Bobi Wine is also charged with unlawful possession of firearms .

. Angucia also confirmed that both Bobi Wine and Wadri have been charged with treason.

Police in Arua reportedly recovered two submachine guns and a pistol from Bobi Wine and Wadri.

‘’“Kassiano Wadri was arrested with one pistol, which had 12 rounds of ammunition(…) It was found with him during the time of his arrest. He even confessed that he is licensed to have it,’‘ Angucia said.

Police say they recovered a total of 75 rounds of ammunition, 46 white tablets suspected to be drugs, Ugandan flags, red t-shirts and smartphones among other items found in the rooms of the legislators at Arua Pacific Hotel.

Residents of Arua cast their votes on Wednesday, and vote counting is underway to determine who will replace the deceased Ibrahim Abiriga, who was gunned down in mysterious circumstances in June this year.