Rwanda government sacks entire health unit [The Morning Call]

A major crackdown on Rwanda’s Ministry of Health.has led to the sacking of an entire staff of one of the country’s vital units for gross mismanagement of public resources. This follows reports of serious financial flaws in the Health ministry.

Hamad Baligira, director of human resources and administration together with Théogène Namahungu, director of the Health Technology and Infrastructure Planning Unit have both been sacked and more ministry officials are likely to be prosecuted. We find out how this latest crackdown is affecting the country’s health sector.

