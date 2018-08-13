Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

Liverpool's African kings Salah, Mane score in dominant win over West Ham

Liverpool's African kings Salah, Mane score in dominant win over West Ham
Daniel Mumbere

United Kingdom

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane picked off from where they stopped last season as they scored in a dominant win over West Ham in the English club’s premier league’s opener.

Egypt’s Salah, whose record goal scoring earned him the Golden Boot last season with 32 goals, opened the scoring on Sunday at Anfield, tapping in Andy Robertson’s cross.

Salah’s goal featured an important contribution from new signing, Guinean Naby Keita, who cost 50 million pounds ($63.84m) from RB Leipzig.

Senegal’s captain, Mane who was recently handed the significant No. 10 jersey scored Liverpool’s second and third goals, in a game that would eventually end 4-0.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it four just seconds after coming on.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..