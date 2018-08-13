Liverpool's African kings Salah, Mane score in dominant win over West Ham

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane picked off from where they stopped last season as they scored in a dominant win over West Ham in the English club’s premier league’s opener.

Egypt’s Salah, whose record goal scoring earned him the Golden Boot last season with 32 goals, opened the scoring on Sunday at Anfield, tapping in Andy Robertson’s cross.

Salah’s goal featured an important contribution from new signing, Guinean Naby Keita, who cost 50 million pounds ($63.84m) from RB Leipzig.

Senegal’s captain, Mane who was recently handed the significant No. 10 jersey scored Liverpool’s second and third goals, in a game that would eventually end 4-0.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge made it four just seconds after coming on.