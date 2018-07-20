Senegal's Sadio Mane handed famous number 10 jersey at Liverpool

English club side Liverpool FC have offered Senegalese forward the legendary number 10 jersey for the 2018-19 season and going forward.

Mane, who joined his teammates in the United States following his holiday after international duty with Senegal at the World Cup, has worn jersey number 19 since joining Liverpool in 2016.

The 26 year old who has scored 33 goals for Liverpool wears jersey 10 for the national side and his fans will feel that the new kit is a befitting reward for his prolific form over the last two years.

Mane now takes up the No.10 jersey vacated by Philippe Coutinho upon his move to FC Barcelona in January, which has also been worn by John Barnes, Joe Cole, Luis Garcia, Michael Owen and Andriy Voronin during the Premier League era.

In a statement posted on their website, Liverpool promised to give fans who had purchased the 2018-19 Mane 19 replica shirt, ‘a like-for-like exchange for a ‘Mane 10’ jersey’.

Despite wearing the no.19 shirt for the Reds, Mané often played just behind Firmino and Salah last season as a way to cater for the lack of creativity in the middle of the park in the absence of Philippe Coutinho.