Zimbabwe opposition file presidential poll challenge

Lawyers of Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, Zimbabwe’s main opposition party on Friday afternoon filed papers in court challenging the election of president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The MDC Alliance and its leader Nelson Chamisa arrived at the Constitutional Court premises in the capital, Harare, to file papers on the deadline for submissions into electoral challenges.

The 40-year-old opposition chief lost the July 30 polls to Mnanagagwa but Chamisa has held hat he has evidence to show that he was cheated out of the presidential election.

Our legal team successfully filed our court papers.We have a good case and cause!! — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 10, 2018

The court will have 14 days to make a ruling on the case. The Zimbabwe elections body, ZEC, declared Mnangagwa winner of the hotly contested polls with 50.8% of valid votes cast.

The president-elect who is to be sworn into office this weekend and his party, Zanu-PF, have welcomed the court action.

MDC Alliance lawyers say they want the election results overturned, they say the inauguration must not happen and they say some of the evidence they have are vital poll papers, V11 forms, that show an attempt to tamper with figures.