Gabon's agricultural transformation [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
We highlight on an agricultural project in Libreville, Gabon’s capital, that processes vegetables, markets and delivers them in frozen forms. Agrimat is at the heart of this.
Lets take a look.
10:27
The Nigerian farmer profiting from pig waste [Inspire Africa]
06:11
Africa prevails in the OPEC in member numbers [Business Africa]
French president Macron to visit Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti's nightclub
Tanzania's Magufuli shuffles cabinet, sacks home affairs minister
Ghana reports outbreaks of H5 bird flu on farms
Gabon: rapid urbanization threatens protected areas