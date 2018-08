A ‘small’ Egyptian overcomes challenges with bodybuilding [No Comment]

Testing his own limits, an Egyptian man living with dwarfism practices bodybuilding, proving his ability to pump iron and lift heavy weights. Determined to accomplish his passion, Amr Ibrahim decides use his muscles to overcome constant mockery from his peers. He entered a gym in the northern city of Kafr Al Dawar at the age of 14 and eventually won the admiration of his local coaches and partners.