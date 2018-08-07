Zimbabwe main opposition ready to challenge July 30 polls in court

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance on Monday said it is preparing to head to court to challenge the declared results of Monday July 30 polls.

Opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa has repeatedly said the votes were rigged and maintains that he won the first post-Mugabe polls.

“The President is not seeking to annul the elections. In reality, our task is to cancel the Chigumba declaration (Priscilla Chigumba, Chair of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission).

The President has set up and is working with a very competent legal team to ensure that the results announced, and not the election results, but the figures announced with the aim of manipulating the will of the people are called into question.

“The President has set up and is working with a very competent legal team to ensure that the results announced, and not the election results, but the figures announced with the aim of manipulating the will of the people are called into question,” said spokesman for Nelson Chamisa, Nkululeko Sibanda.

The MDC- Alliance also denounced widespread repression which it said is to instigate fear among its supporters.

President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa, has called for calm after protests and disputes over the election results.

Mnangagwa has welcomed “a new beginning”, while calling for unity to ‘‘build a new Zimbabwe”.

Zimbabweans went to the polls on Monday July 30 in a first post- Robert Mugabe elections to elect a new leader. Observers largely described the election as peaceful, while others complained about voter intimidation and media bias.

AFP