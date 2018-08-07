New Ebola deaths in DRC [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC have said they will begin administering an experimental vaccine following a new Ebola outbreak last week.
The drug was previously successful in containing an outbreak in the northwest of the country.
The latest outbreak began in the eastern cities of Beni and Mangina, and so far, three deaths are said to have been registered from about thirteen confirmed cases.
