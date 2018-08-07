CAR's security and defence rebuilding efforts [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
An official ceremony was held on saturday in the Central African Republic (CAR) to inaugurate a new military camp in Berengo.
The camp has a contingent of about 400 soldiers and the soldiers had been trained by special Russian forces.
The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by many government officials and had President Touadéra in attendance.
