Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAR's security and defence rebuilding efforts [The Morning Call]

CAR's security and defence rebuilding efforts [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

An official ceremony was held on saturday in the Central African Republic (CAR) to inaugurate a new military camp in Berengo.

The camp has a contingent of about 400 soldiers and the soldiers had been trained by special Russian forces.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by many government officials and had President Touadéra in attendance.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..