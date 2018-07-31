Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari is new ECOWAS chairperson

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari is new ECOWAS chairperson
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has a new leader in the person of Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari. The leadership of the bloc revolves annually among heads of state.

Buhari was chosen to lead the regional political bloc at the end of a summit in the Togolese capital of Lome on Monday evening. A media aide to Buhari tweeted the news of his chairmanship.

The leader of Africa’s most populous nation takes over the reigns from his Togolese counterpart, Faure Gnassingbe, who has been leader over the last year.

Preceding the 53rd ECOWAS Heads of State summit was a joint summit between ECOWAS and the Central African bloc, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

A communique issued at the close of the summit said its aim “was to create conditions for sustainable peace and a secured environment in the common area of the two regions.”

At the heart of deliberations were: security, peace and stability and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The African Union chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat was also in attendance.

Heads of State or representatives from ECOWAS

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Heads of State or representatives from ECCAS

Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..