'Vote Africa': Zimbabwe App promoting voter education

‘Vote Africa’ is a phone application aimed at promoting voter education among youth in Zimbabwe.

It was created by Zimbabwean software developer, Norman Dube in 2016 – the year Zimbabwe started experiencing a severe cash crisis due to the former regime.

With less than a week to the first election since Mugabe was ousted, Norman is launching his app.

This app is actually going to help people...we're going to have a more educated voter.

On paper, Zimbabwe is ripe for tech innovators but this has been hampered by the economic crisis.

There are hopes that if Monday’s (July 30) election is free and fair, then that will open up the economy to give tech innovators like Dube a chance to continue growing in the tech space.

According to the latest polls, Monday’s contest between President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long time Mugabe ally and charismatic preacher Nelson Chamisa is too close to call, making a September runoff a real possibility.