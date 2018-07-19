South Sudan: Kiir ready to form inclusive gov't with five vice presidents

South Sudan
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir said he is ready to set up an inclusive government that accomodates all warring factions if that is what it takes to reach a peace deal that could end the civil war ravaging his country.
The deal being negotiated in Sudan would give the country five vice presidents and also covers security and power sharing.
“The people of South Sudan are looking for peace and if that arrangement can bring about peace to the people of South Sudan, I am ready to take it,” said Kiir late on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony for his foreign minister.
The people of South Sudan are looking for peace and if that arrangement can bring about peace to the people of South Sudan, I am ready to take it.
“People talk about exclusivity, nobody is to be left out of the government. I accept it,” he said.ALSO READ: South Sudan parliament votes to extend president’s term until 2021
South Sudan erupted in conflict in 2013 because of a dispute between Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar. Tens of thousands have been killed, a quarter of the population has fled their homes and the oil-dependent economy has been wrecked.
A 2015 peace deal briefly halted the fighting but it fell apart after Machar returned to the capital the following year.
The conflict has mostly been fought along ethnic lines, pitting Kiir’s dominant Dinka tribe and its rival, the ethnic Nuer of Machar.
This week Kiir named Nhial Deng Nhial, ex presidential advisor and also his chief negotiator in the Khartoum talks as his new foreign minister, replacing Deng Alor.U.N. imposes arms embargo on South Sudan
REUTERS
Go to video
Eritrean press say its troops have withdrawn from Ethiopia border
05:44
Ethiopia hopes to save $100,000 by using Eritrean airspace
Go to video
Ethiopia, Eritrea leaders preach peace, love, unity at concert
01:26
Eritrean leader gets rousing welcome as he 'returns home' to Ethiopia
Go to video
Ethiopian rebel group OLF declares ceasefire in wake of reforms
00:52
Sudan extends ceasefire with rebels until December 31