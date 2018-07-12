Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

South Sudan parliament votes to extend president's term until 2021

South Sudan parliament votes to extend president's term until 2021

South Sudan

South Sudan’s parliament voted on Thursday to extend President Salva Kiir’s term in office until 2021, its speaker said, undermining peace talks with opposition groups who have in the past condemned the move as illegal.

“Now the speaker hereby declares that the transitional constitution amendment … is hereby passed by National Legislature,” Edward Lino Makana said during a parliament sitting in the capital Juba.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..