Ethiopia to reopen embassy in Eritrean capital, Asmara

Ethiopia will also reopen its embassy in neighbouring Eritrea at a yet to be announced date, the country’s Minister for Government Communications Affairs, Ahmed Shide, said in a tweet.

The Minister cited an official of the foreign affairs ministry as stating that aside the reopening of the embassy in Asmara, Ethiopia was also working to fully implement the terms of a recently signed pece deal between the two nations.

Eritrea on Monday opened its embassy in Addis Ababa after the facility was closed down two decades ago when the two countries engaged in a border war that killed thousands.

The reopening was witnessed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki – it was part of Afwerki’s engagement on the last day of his historic visit / his return to Addis Ababa after two decades.

PM Abiy’s acceptance of an international boundary ruling was the first step that ultimately led to the normalization of relations between the two nations linked by history, tradition, religion etc.

Abiy made a historic visit to Asmara with the two leaders signing the five-point agreement chiefly among them, ending the state of war that existed between them.

Afwerki’s trip was to reciprocate the gesture of Abiy to Asmara. Both leaders were very well received on their respective trips.

Ethiopia – Eritrea end war: The benefits to both nations

Already, Ethiopia’s national carrier is to start daily flights to Asmara. The airline is also set to take a 20% stake in Eritrean Airlines according to reports.

Telephone lines between them have also bee restored after two decades. Ethiopia is in line to benefit from the use of Eritrean ports. Prior to the current development, most of its imports came through neighbouring Djibouti.

The Ethiopian government has also announced routes from the capital Addis Ababa through which people travelling by land could get to Asmara.

The foreign ministry is also quoted by state-run FBC to have said roads leading to Eritrea’s Port of Assad were currently being repaired.

