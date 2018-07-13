Cameroon's Paul Biya to contest in October polls to extend reign till 2025

news
President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has confirmed his candidacy for presidential polls slated for October 7 this year.
This will be his seventh consecutive mandate which will also extend his reign till 2025. It will, however, be the fifth universal suffrage with multiple candidates.
The octogenarian who is considered one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders made the announcement vis his social media handles on early Friday morning.
Dear Compatriots in Cameroon & the Diaspora, Aware of the challenges we must take up together to ensure a more united, stable & prosperous Cameroon, I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls. I will stand as Your Candidate in the upcoming presidential election, his post read.
Paul Biya of Cameroon
- Full Name/Age: Paul Biya, 85 years
- Profession: Technocrat/Politician
- Became President: November 1982, having served as Prime Minister since June 1975
- Predecessor: Ahmadou Ahidjo
- Presidential reign: 36 years. 43 years (PM and presidential era)
