Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Cameroon's Paul Biya to contest in October polls to extend reign till 2025

Cameroon's Paul Biya to contest in October polls to extend reign till 2025

news

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has confirmed his candidacy for presidential polls slated for October 7 this year.

This will be his seventh consecutive mandate which will also extend his reign till 2025. It will, however, be the fifth universal suffrage with multiple candidates.

The octogenarian who is considered one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders made the announcement vis his social media handles on early Friday morning.

Dear Compatriots in Cameroon & the Diaspora, Aware of the challenges we must take up together to ensure a more united, stable & prosperous Cameroon, I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls. I will stand as Your Candidate in the upcoming presidential election, his post read.

Paul Biya of Cameroon

  • Full Name/Age: Paul Biya, 85 years
  • Profession: Technocrat/Politician
  • Became President: November 1982, having served as Prime Minister since June 1975
  • Predecessor: Ahmadou Ahidjo
  • Presidential reign: 36 years. 43 years (PM and presidential era)

Biography of President Paul BIYA – Cameroon presidency

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..